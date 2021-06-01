CHIPPEWA FALLS — Fifteen western Wisconsin residents died from COVID-19-related illnesses in the month of May, which is the lowest total this year.
Eight of the 15 deaths reported were from St. Croix County, where new cases have consistently been higher than other area counties in the past two months.
The other deaths were two each in Trempealeau, Clark and Eau Claire counties, and one death in Dunn County. Seven other counties in western Wisconsin saw no new virus-related deaths in the past month.
In comparision, there were 18-virus related deaths in those 12 western Wisconsin counties in April, 17 in March, 30 in February, 85 in January, and 129 in December.
Statewide, 122.7 people have died for every 100,000 Wisconsin residents. Barron (178.7), Chippewa (146.4), Clark (172.7), Jackson (125.9) and Trempealeau (146.6) counties are all higher than the state’s average. The state announced 16 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, including one in Eau Claire County.
Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases nationwide are at their lowest total since March 2020. The state totaled just 58 new reported infections on Tuesday, with just 10 of those from the 12 counties in western Wisconsin.
Roughly 2.78 million (47.9%) state residents have now received at least one vaccine. Nearly one in five adolescents ages 12 to 15 (19.4%) have now received their first dose, since the state allowed them to take the Pfizer vaccine on May 13.
However, the gap between counties continues to widen as three counties — Dane, Door and Bayfield — have now vaccinated more than 60% of its population, while two counties — Clark and Taylor — have vaccinated fewer than 30% of its population.