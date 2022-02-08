EAU CLAIRE — Here are some places in the Eau Claire area where you can get tested or vaccinated for COVID-19.
The testing and vaccination sites listed below are free.
Testing sites:
UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop Center Lounge
- : Rapid testing available for people 5 and older. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. Appointments are required; testing will take about 30 minutes. Site is located at 15 Garfield Ave. To schedule an appointment, visit uwec.vivi.healthcare and click on the “Community or UW Subcontractor” option, or call 608-855-9191. Visit www.uwec.edu/coronavirus-updates/community-antigen-testing/ for information on parking.
Northwest Wisconsin community testing site at Jacob’s Well Church
- : Drive-through PCR testing at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie for ages 1 and older. Register at the site or online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Hours are Mondays from 1 to 6 p.m. and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 715-839-4718 with questions. Site closing Feb. 21.
Altoona Fire Department
- , 1904 Spooner Ave., Altoona: Drive-thru PCR testing for ages 1 and older. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Sundays and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. No appointments needed; supply may be limited. For more information call the Eau Claire City-County Health Department at 715-839-4718.
Pablo Center at the Confluence
- : PCR tests for all ages are available by appointment at 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire from 12 to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Make an appointment by visiting curative.com or by calling 888-702-9042. Limited rapid testing is also available.
Prevea Health locations
- : Visit www.myprevea.com to schedule an appointment.
Walgreens
- : Visit www.walgreens.com to schedule an appointment.
Hy-Vee pharmacy
- : Drive-thru PCR testing
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire
- : Visit www.marshfieldclinic.org or call 844-342-6276 to schedule a testing appointment.
Mayo Clinic Health System
- : Call the COVID-19 nurse line at 507-293-9525.
- To find other testing opportunities across Wisconsin, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.
Community vaccine clinics:
Wednesday, Feb. 9
- : DeLong Middle School, 2000 Vine St., Eau Claire, from 4 to 7 p.m. Open to ages 5 and older. Pfizer COVID-19 shot and flu shot (6 months and older) are available. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule an appointment at ecvaccine.as.me.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-12
- : Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open to ages 5 and older. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Schedule an appointment at vaccinate.wi.gov.
Monday, Feb. 14
- : Jacob’s Well Church from 1 to 6 p.m. Open to ages 5 and older. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Schedule an appointment at vaccinate.wi.gov.
Tuesday, Feb. 15: Health Department vaccine clinic, 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enter at the clinic entrance on 2nd Avenue and Lake Street. Open to ages 5 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Appointments are encouraged; register at ecvaccine.as.me.