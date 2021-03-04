WHITEHALL — As a health care provider with a history of asthma, David "Kent" Witte Jr. spent much of 2020 worrying about contracting COVID-19.
He washed his hands all the time, stayed home as much as possible and wore masks everywhere he went. But it wasn't enough.
After somehow contracting the coronavirus in early November, Kent, 61, quarantined at home in hopes of a quick recovery.
When he got worse instead of better, he drove himself to Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall on Nov. 15, expecting to return home within days. If only.
That hospital admission set in motion a medical roller coaster ride that at times left him paralyzed from head to toe, unable to speak and perched on the brink of death.
But nearly four months later, after stays in four hospitals and now relying on a wheelchair, Kent finally returned to his Whitehall home on Thursday.
It was a joyful occasion filled with hugs, tears, balloons, smiling photos and beeping horns from well-wishers taking part in a welcome home vehicle parade.
"It's a very big day," said Kent, fully aware of the magnitude of the occasion even though he has no memory of several weeks of his hospitalization.
Among those monitoring Kent's ups and downs from afar who have been eagerly awaiting this homecoming were his daughter, Kylee, and two sons, David and Devin.
From the moment Devin delivered his father home, after checking out of his fourth and final hospital Thursday morning in Waukesha, it was a family reunion like no other.
"I love you," Kent said over and over to family members who took turns sharing long embraces with the guest of honor.
Downward spiral
The ordeal, as described by family members, started after Kent, a certified nursing assistant for the past 16 years at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Whitehall, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 5. He spent most of the next 10 days reading books and watching TV while self-isolating in his basement as breathing became increasingly difficult. When a pulse oximeter showed the oxygen saturation rate in his blood had dipped into the low 80% range — about 15 percentage points below normal — he headed to the local hospital.
Upon admission, staff immediately put him on oxygen as part of treating him for COVID pneumonia. Three days later, Kent reported he was breathing easier and walking around the room without oxygen support. The plan was to discharge him on Nov. 20 — until his health took a dramatic turn for the worse.
On the evening of Nov. 18, Kent began to experience numbness in his hands and feet. The next morning he reported weakness and difficulty feeding himself. By the morning of Nov. 20, he no longer had use of his arms and legs, and his respiratory status was rapidly deteriorating. That evening he was taken by ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Upon arrival, Kent was admitted to the COVID critical care unit, where he was placed on a noninvasive BiPap ventilator. That night he went into respiratory failure and had to be intubated. The paralysis had spread and he no longer could breathe on his own.
An MRI and spinal tap on Nov. 23 confirmed a diagnosis of Guillian-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which a person's immune system begins to attack the body itself, sometimes causing varying degrees of paralysis.
Guillian-Barré, which Johns Hopkins Medicine says typically affects only about 3,000 people in the U.S., often develops after a respiratory or gastrointestinal viral infection. Multiple hospitals around the world have reported patients with an apparent association between COVID-19 and Guillian-Barré.
Unfortunately, Kent did not respond to two rounds of treatment and the paralysis traveled throughout his body, leaving him only with the ability to slowly shrug his shoulders and move his head. When he lost the capacity even to close his eyes, medical personnel taped his eyes shut to avoid abrasions and irritation, Devin reported.
Will to live
During the peak of his illness, when the prognosis seemed particularly dire, Kent remained communicative through subtle head nods and shakes. That proved to be his saving grace, as he gave a definitive head nod when doctors asked him if he wanted them to continue a medically aggressive path that would include getting a tracheostomy in his throat for ventilation support.
"It was a very scary time, and it was ultimately dad's decision," Kylee said on the eve of Kent's return home. "We are so thankful he gave that nod."
The family, which had been unable to see Kent in those first four weeks of hospitalization because of COVID-related visitation restrictions, got an early Christmas present on Dec. 10 when the hospital gave permission for one person to visit. Devin stayed by Kent's bedside for nearly four hours, with Kent only able to respond to questions with head nods and shakes, while the other two children waited in the parking lot.
The next day staff reported that Kent demonstrated some movement in his shoulders, and ensuing days brought more mobility in his head, neck and jaw.
By Dec. 15 — exactly one month after his hospitalization began — his family received word that Kent was accepted for admission to Select Specialty Hospital, a long-term acute care facility in Madison.
After a new infection led to a period of regression for Kent, Select Specialty staff began the slow process of weaning him from the ventilator over the holidays.
On Jan. 11, when the family logged in for one of their regular video chats, Kent stunned his children by saying, "Hi guys." It was the first time they had heard his voice since Nov. 20.
Progress has been slow but steady since that time, with Kent eventually regaining the ability able to breathe without a ventilator. After his breathing tube was removed Feb. 1, Kent was transferred to Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin in Waukesha, where has spent the past month.
As his body worked to rebuild connections and movement returned to his arms and hands, Kent proudly reached his short-term stated goal of being able to pick his nose, proving that his sense of humor remains intact.
He recently regained the ability to raise his arms above his head, move his legs and feed himself. The next huge goal is to walk, a process that was jump-started in his final days in the Waukesha hospital when he took his first baby steps wearing a robotic exoskeleton. In three sessions, he progressed from 145 steps to 295 to 337.
No recollection
One of the strangest aspects of Kent's health journey is that he doesn't remember much of anything from Nov. 20 until early January — a distressing period that his children will never forget.
"My poor family had to go through all of that, and I don't even remember it," Kent said.
Devin doesn't hesitate to fill in the missing details for his dad.
"I tell him he's the lucky one," Devin said. "He doesn't remember, but we all do."
In all seriousness, Devin said, Kent's inability to communicate during much of his hospitalization was torture for such a "social butterfly."
"This was his personal hell," Devin said. "He was trapped inside his body and couldn't talk to anybody."
Reflecting back on all of the uncertainty and stress of the four months preceding Thursday's reunion, Devin acknowledged, "It's been rough."
Kylee, one of several members of Thursday's greeting party who wore pink T-shirts with the words "Kent's kicking GBS" on the front, said the family got through it, with the help of Kent's co-workers and community members, by coming together, staying patient and focusing on making his house handicap-accessible for his return.
Looking forward
Despite all of the adversity he has endured, Kent remains remarkably upbeat and optimistic.
"The outlook is very positive," he said. "The doctors all feel I'm going to make a full recovery. It's just going to take time."
In the meantime, he finds satisfaction in the little signs of progress daily, from blinking his eyes or wiggling a finger to raising an arm or sending a text. Thursday's new accomplishments were buckling and unbuckling a seat belt — tasks he hadn't needed to do since entering the hospital.
Kent said prayer and a positive attitude kept him moving forward, along with the support of family and friends.
While Kylee remains impressed that Kent doesn't see any barriers he can't overcome, Kent said seeing his children on video chats from his hospital beds gave him the inspiration to keep going.
"I am so looking forward to being able to hug my family, my kids, my mom and my granddaughters," Kent said Wednesday from the hospital, noting that he has missed more than half of his 6-month-old granddaughter Johanna's life. He finally got to hold her again Thursday.
He remains fiercely determined to get back the mobility taken away by Guillian-Barré.
"I'm not going home the same man I left as, but that's OK," Kent said. "I can't walk now, but I'm going to walk again some day. I'm just going to try to do better every day."
His mantra for recovery is simple: Take one step at a time.