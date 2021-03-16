EAU CLAIRE — Although the state of Wisconsin didn’t initially include restaurant workers in the categories of people that started getting COVID-19 vaccines on March 1, those restaurant workers are now immediately eligible to get the shot, the state said Friday.
Food chain workers — including people who work on farms, in food processing plants, at grocery stores or at hunger relief agencies — were eligible starting on March 1. But the state’s list of those public-facing essential workers didn’t include servers, hosts, chefs and other restaurant workers until Friday.
For local restaurateur Joanne Palzkill, who co-owns Draganetti’s Ristorante and ZA51 Pizzeria in Altoona, the addition is “a huge relief.”
Palzkill, who is also the former chair of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association’s board of directors, found out about the state’s decision Friday.
Her restaurants this week let their staffers know about their new eligibility to get the vaccine.
“The vaccine news was really, really encouraging,” Palzkill said. “ … For restaurants specifically, COVID has taken about 40% off the top line for everyone. Statewide, nationally and here in the Eau Claire community. This news is really great because the more people are vaccinated, the more people will be able to gather safely. Hopefully we can get back to the pre-pandemic way of life.”
It’s a big milestone, Palzkill added, from almost exactly a year ago, when on St. Patrick’s Day Gov. Tony Evers ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people and required all bars and restaurants to close except for delivery and takeout orders.
“It’s kind of a very significant date for us, and we’re all proceeding very cautiously, because obviously we still need to be safe,” Palzkill said.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department also found out Friday that restaurant workers were newly eligible to start getting the vaccine.
“Soon after we made plans to communicate this to the restaurants we inspect and license to notify them that much of their staff would be eligible,” said Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the Health Department’s pandemic response.
Restaurant servers, hosts and chefs aren’t always able to socially distance and “may interact with many customers throughout a shift,” Boerner added in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
The state decided to add restaurant workers “due to the increased supply of vaccine and in recognition of the public-facing role of restaurant workers,” DHS spokeswoman Jennifer Miller told the Associated Press last week.
The Wisconsin Restaurant Association praised the decision.
“WRA has been advocating for restaurant and foodservice employees to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines since December,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post this week. “We are gratified that DHS is making it possible for the thousands of restaurant employees statewide to be vaccinated to protect themselves and restaurant customers from COVID-19.”
The state also recently announced the next categories of people who can get vaccinated.
People with one or more specific underlying medical conditions, including cancer, asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, among others, will be eligible to get the vaccine starting March 22.
The state anticipates opening up vaccines to any Wisconsin resident 16 or older by May 1, the DHS said Tuesday.
For more information on who will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 22, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm.