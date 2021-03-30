EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin health officials have decided to make COVID-19 vaccinations available for the general public starting next week, accelerating the timetable by a month, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.
People who will become eligible starting Monday can start making vaccine appointments in the Chippewa Valley area already.
The move comes as Evers’ administration braces for another surge in infections and a court order that could wipe out the governor’s statewide mask mandate.
Currently, health care workers, people over 65, nursing home residents and staff, educators and people with existing health conditions are eligible for coronavirus vaccines. That will expand to everyone 16 and older starting Monday, Evers announced.
“We still have a heck of a long way to go to get everyone vaccinated,” Evers said during a news conference. “But every day we are closer than yesterday in getting back to our Wisconsin way of life. I know I’m not alone in feeling the hope, excitement and relief. ... We are this close to the finish line.”
Also next week, a large mass vaccination site operated by the federal government is slated to open at UW-Eau Claire.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open and staff the site at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., beginning April 8.
FEMA will have the capacity to vaccinate 1,200 people per day at the site, although vaccine supply will probably be considerably less than that, at least during the site’s early stages, health officials said last week.
As of Tuesday, 32% of Eau Claire County residents — more than 33,000 people — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
About 22% of county residents are completely vaccinated, according to state data.
About 78% of county residents who are 65 or older have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.
Many Chippewa Valley vaccinators reported receiving more vaccine last week, said Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s pandemic response.
“Some vaccinators may still choose to subprioritize who they open vaccine appointments to, but overall we do feel confident that there is a lot of capacity to vaccinate more individuals,” Boerner said Tuesday.
Boerner cautioned people to be patient.
“Just like every other time a large group becomes eligible, there won’t be appointments for everyone in the first week,” she said. “It will still take some time, but we are all committed to get anyone a shot who wants one. People who are ages 16 and 17 should remember that the only vaccine they are eligible for is Pfizer. There are a few local vaccinators that offer Pfizer, including the FEMA clinic opening next week at UW-Eau Claire Zorn Arena.”
Getting an appointment
There are already options in the Eau Claire area for people 16 and older to schedule vaccine appointments.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is planning to open its vaccination clinics to “all eligible individuals,” Boerner said, though its vaccination clinics at Eau Claire high schools are only open by appointment.
The Health Department uses the Wisconsin Vaccine Registry to send people appointment invitations. For Wisconsin residents 16 or older who are interested in getting vaccinated at Memorial or North high schools, they should sign up with the registry at vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/.
After they registered, they’ll get an email with an invitation to schedule a vaccine appointment when appointments are available, though it may not be immediately. People who need help registering or booking an appointment should call 844-684-1064, according to the Health Department.
The Health Department has not yet announced signups for appointments at the FEMA vaccination site at Zorn Arena.
Wisconsin residents who will be eligible starting Monday can also begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments through MyPrevea, as long as the appointment date they select is on or after April 5, said Angela Raleigh, Prevea Health marketing and communications coordinator.
Prevea’s mass vaccination site is at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie.
The only exception to Prevea’s online signup is young adults who are 16 and 17 years old. As of now, those teenagers are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, since the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for people 18 and older.
Minors who are 16 and 17 years old and who want to schedule a vaccine through Prevea must directly schedule their appointment by calling 1-833-344-4373, Raleigh said in an email to the Leader-Telegram. They will also need to have a parent or guardian’s consent to get a vaccine, and a parent or guardian must be present for at least the eligible minor’s first dose, she added.
Everyone else can schedule their appointment through MyPrevea.com, Prevea’s online patient portal.
For details about which vaccine will likely be offered at Prevea vaccination clinics, people can visit prevea.com/vaccine.
Mayo Clinic Health System, Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, OakLeaf Clinics and Walgreens are also vaccinating people in the Eau Claire area.
“We do ask those people who are healthy, or at low risk of getting COVID-19, or at low risk of serious illness to wait a little while to make an appointment until some of our higher risk individuals get vaccinated,” Boerner said.
For a full list of Eau Claire County vaccinators, visit covid19eauclaire.org and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments.”
Questions about a possible surge
State health officials had planned to open up vaccinations to the general public on May 1. But case rates in Wisconsin have been rising over the past two weeks, mirroring a national rise in infections.
Meanwhile, the state’s conservative-leaning Supreme Court is scheduled to rule Wednesday on whether Evers’ mask mandate is legal. The court struck down Evers’ stay-at-home order last spring, which doesn’t bode well for the mask mandate’s fate. An order invalidating the mandate wouldn’t touch local mask orders, but Evers would lose one of his last remaining tools to curb the virus’ spread statewide.
Asked during a Tuesday news conference why the state decided to accelerate vaccinations for the general public, Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk made no mention of the uptick in cases or the looming court decision. She said the department is confident in the Biden administration’s long-range estimates of vaccine supply for the state, 75% of those over age 65 have received at least one dose and more than 1 million people have completed their vaccinations.
“There aren’t that many more people left to put in the mix,” she said. “This really simplifies the whole scenario for our vaccinators and the public.”
She acknowledged later in the news conference that Wisconsin is seeing warning signs of a surge, noting the seven-day case average stood at 501 on Tuesday, up from 363 on March 11.