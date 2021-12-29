CHIPPEWA FALLS — With 34 fatalities reported Wednesday, Wisconsin has crossed 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The state’s Department of Health Services reported another 6,565 new cases on Wednesday, the second straight day above 6,000 new cases.
The 34 deaths reported include one each from Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin and Trempealeau counties. Across a 12-county region of western Wisconsin, 869 people have now died from the virus, including 105 in December alone — the highest one-month death total of 2021, topping the 85 fatalities recorded in January.
Wisconsin crossed the 9,000 death mark on Nov. 30, and 8,000 deaths on Oct. 1, DHS records show.
Statewide, 10,014 residents have now died from the virus. In other words, about 171.7 deaths have occurred for every 100,000 state residents.
With the new death in Pepin County, that county is now averaging more than 200 deaths per 100,000 residents. Barron (250.6), Chippewa (213.2), Clark (290.9), Rusk (292.4) and Taylor (226.4) counties are also all above 200 deaths per 100,000 residents. Each of those counties has a lower vaccination rate than the state’s average of 61.9% of residents with at least one vaccination.
Meanwhile, Dane County continues to have the highest vaccination rate in the state at 80.6% of residents with at least one dose, along with the state’s lowest death rate, at 69.3 fatalities per 100,000 residents.
Wisconsin continues to trail the national average vaccination rate, which holds that 73.2% of all U.S. residents have at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 61.9% of U.S. residents are now fully vaccinated, the CDC reports.
The U.S. seven-day average has climbed to 265,427 new COVID-19 cases, up 75% from a week ago, according to Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, 73,946 Americans are now hospitalized with virus-related symptoms, up 7% from last week, the university reports.