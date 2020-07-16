Woodman's Food Markets will begin requiring customers to wear a face covering over their mouths and noses while shopping, starting Monday, the company said in a Facebook post.
The move will include its Altoona location.
The chain has required all its employees, vendors and merchandisers to wear face masks since the beginning of April.
Face masks will be available for purchase at all Woodman's stores, according to its Facebook post.
The chain also said: "We understand there are situations in which certain customers are unable to medically tolerate a face mask and have trained staff to handle those situations."
The grocery chain joins several other large retailers who said this week they'll require customers to wear face masks inside their stores.
Walmart, Kohl's, Sam's Club, CVS and Walgreens will begin requiring face coverings for customers Monday; Target will require customers to wear face coverings beginning Aug. 1.