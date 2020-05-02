Karen Loeb is a retired UW-Eau Claire English professor and will complete her two-year stint as writer-in-residence for Eau Claire in May. Several local events she planned in that role were canceled or postponed because of COVID-19, and Loeb is getting used to life under the coronavirus, which includes her daughter, a senior at UW-Madison, being at home.
“It took a while for us all to adjust, and it is wonderful having her here,” Loeb said.
Loeb spoke with the Leader-Telegram about maintaining a routine, how COVID-19 has impacted her creativity and the importance of art during a pandemic.
What has the past month been like for you?
I am on a very different schedule than I was pre-virus. I used to get up really early and go to the Y and get that over with, and now I can’t make myself get up at 6 in the morning … Everything starts later; not much later, but I don’t get up at 6 in the morning to exercise like I used to. I will again whenever it’s safe to do that … I read, I write. The first week-and-a-half I really couldn’t do anything. I think like a lot of people, I went through a period of going into shock over this.
Something that has really energized me is this little thing called “The Poetry Postcard Festival” … You get a list of 32 (poets) and you send a postcard every day to a different person on your list and you write a poem … You just create the poem on the spot on the postcard and you mail it off to another poet, and those poets send you cards … It has really energized me and given me a focus … I think people would find a lot of pleasure from it.
Are you mainly writing poetry right now?
I have written a lot of fiction, and that was the main thing I came to Eau Claire for … I still consider myself a fiction writer, but I write a lot of poetry now … Right now I’m writing poems to go along with expressing what’s going on right now. I don’t rule out writing some prose about this whole crazy thing that we’re involved with … A lot of what I’m writing is about the virus but in a slanted way. I don’t sit down and write odes to the virus or odes against the virus.
So creatively, you’re sort of leaning into COVID-19, so to speak, and everything that’s going on, and writing not directly about that but sort of related to that.
Exactly. I’m not sitting down and saying, “Well I’m going to write a poem about the virus now.” I’m not doing that, but I let myself think about, “What do I want to write about?” I get inspired in all different ways. I have lots of books with poems in them ... I read a lot of contemporary poetry on the Poetry Foundation website. I get inspired that way. I read a poem, and I’ll take a word from a poem, and it’ll just trigger something in my imagination, and it won’t have anything to do with that poem, but it will inspire me to do some of my own writing. I definitely read a lot, and get ideas for my writing from reading … I haven’t sought out writings about pandemics or viruses … I do read news reports more often than I should. I do watch news reports more often than I should, and sometimes I have to take a long break from it and won’t turn on the news or won’t look on my phone for the latest, because it gets overwhelming.
Are you doing routines to stay sane, for lack of a better phrase, like going on a walk?
Definitely. I went to the Y four or five times a week (before) and took classes, aerobics and yoga, and then did a lot of walking before or after the class … I walk around where I live, and it is really good exercise, because I live in probably the hilliest part of Eau Claire, over on the west side. There are just unbelievable hills, and I don’t mean unbelievably magnificent hills, I mean unbelievably hard to climb hills, and I’ve gotten pretty good at it … I have a friend that I socially distance from when we walk. We’re very good about it. It’s the only contact with another person that I have, is going on walks with her a couple of times a week, and we’ll stay about eight feet apart and we’ll try to go to a non-busy place so we don’t have to constantly be dodging people … I have found some really great exercise routines on YouTube, so I do some of that.
In this time under quarantine, have you worked more or less on your writing, or has it been about the same?
I would say it’s about the same … The only thing I miss, of course, is being able to go to a store and browse around. Going to a store (now) is fraught with terrifying possibilities … Generally, I don’t think my life is way too much different. It’s just there’s the extra thought of, “Yeah, it is really different; it’s completely restricted.” So even if I was home a lot and in my office a lot, that was by choice, and now it’s not so much a choice as a necessity.
How do you think limited interactions with the outside world could impact art going forward? Will there be more works of art looking inward?
I think that’s a real possibility. If this goes on for a very long time, and some of the models and projects are saying that it will, I think that will become more and more true … Looking inward is a real possibility, but I think it’s too soon to predict. There have been some early responses to writing about the virus, but I don’t think I would want to read or see all paintings or all writing about the virus for years and years to come. But I think it’s just natural to write some things about it.
What is the value of art in a time like this?
It can take you to a different world. It can give you hope, I think. It can show you something beautiful in a time of strife, give you something to really envelop yourself with if you’re having really sad thoughts or if you’re dealing with really terrible things like unemployment or a really sick relative. Looking at a beautiful painting or listening to beautiful music can give you hope.