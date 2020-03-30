Xcel Energy is requesting that members of the public not approach electricity and natural gas crews in the field.
According to a news release from Xcel:
The request is part of precautions for everyone's safety as crews continue working to maintain critical infrastructure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has designated the work they do as essential, including in states where stay at home orders are in place. The functions employees are performing are being done in accordance with public health directives from local, state and federal authorities.
While some maintenance and other projects can be put on hold, Xcel Energy plants must continue to operate, and some work in the field must continue to ensure that systems are constructed and well maintained in order to deliver safe and reliable service to customers.
In all its work, Xcel Energy is following the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The company's extra safety measures include enhanced cleaning protocols, requiring any employee who feels sick or has symptoms to stay home with pay, limiting the number of people riding in company vehicles to job sites and maintaining social distance.
If a crew member needs to enter someone’s home to light a pilot light, they will ask if anyone in the home is sick and ask them to remain in a separate part of the house while they are working. Xcel Energy workers who need to enter homes may wear personal protective gear, like gloves, safety glasses or a mask. They will also maintain a social distance of 6 feet while they are working.
Vegetation management teams may also approach customers to ask for access to their yards in order to trim trees and check on electricity poles.