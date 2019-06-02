Tyler Hermann went 4 for 5 with a double and a pair of RBIs in the Eau Claire Cavaliers' 11-3 win over the Eau Claire Rivermen in game one of their double-header on Sunday.
Jacob Jenneman allowed three runs, two earned, over six innings in the game.
The Cavaliers were led by Jordan Wilson in game two. He homered and had five RBIs in the team's 8-6 win.
Whitehall 7-9, Bloomer 0-1: Troy Sharpe threw seven no-hit innings for Whitehall in game one. Nate Pronschinske led the Wolves with four RBIs in game two.
Stanley 8-6, Augusta 5-5: Ryan Jolen collected a pair of wins in 12 innings pitched for Stanley.
Tilden 4-8, Eau Claire Bears 1-5: PJ Lequia scattered two hits and allowed just one run over seven innings in game one for Tilden. Jonathan Novas homered for the Bears in game two.
Osseo 12-7, Tilden 0-5: Logen Boettcher struck out 13 over six scoreless innings in game one. Jesse Brockman led the way offensively in game two with three runs, two RBIs and a home run.