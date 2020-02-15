The Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The CVJO will welcome Wayne Bergeron, renowned trumpeter and the group's first-ever guest artist. Bergeron is enjoying a career as one of the most sought-after musicians in the world. Studio sessions, film dates, international touring, jazz concerts, guest appearances and clinics keep him busy in his hometown of Los Angeles and worldwide.
The CVJO performed its first concert on a cold February night in 2010 at Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.
Tickets cost $19 in advance and $22 the day of the show for adults and $5 for students, and are available at pablocenter.org or by calling 715-832-2787.