Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued closure of Pablo Center at the Confluence through at least December, the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra will not perform any in-person concerts for the remainder of this calendar year.
According to a mailing from the CVSO, the orchestra is not ready to announce future concerts at this time, and therefore season tickets are not yet on sale. Season ticket holders are advised that when tickets do go back on sale, they can renew their subscription and retain their seats.
For more information go to their website, cvsymphony.org, or to their Facebook page or Instagram feed.