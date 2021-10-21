Sorry, an error occurred.
Wisconsin officials with the Department of Natural Resources will host a meeting of the Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan Committee from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 27.
The meeting will review progress in the DNR’s 15-year response plan, which is in effect through 2025. The review will include the second five-year review.
Chronic Wasting Disease was first found in 2002 in Wisconsin. The fatal, infectious disease damages the nervous systems of deer, moose, elk and caribou. Monitoring for the disease began in 1999.
