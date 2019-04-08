Editor’s note: Due to space limitations, this article will be divided up and run over the next several weeks, or it can be viewed in its entirety at www. thecountrytoday.com.
SHEBOYGAN — Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0 members passed 49 of the 51 recommendations on which they voted during the group’s full meeting on March 15 in Sheboygan County.
The recommendations were developed by task force members with the intent of maintaining a viable, profitable dairy industry in the state.
Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0, with nine sub-committees, was created in June 2018 as a joint effort between the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the University of Wisconsin System.
Here are more summaries of some of the approved recommendations (more to be published in coming weeks), including the sub-committees that presented them, the vote totals, and the problem statements and recommendations as presented by members (some summaries are condensed due to space):
MARKETS SUB-COMMITTEE
Problem statement: Wisconsin cheese companies need technical assistance in developing successful products for exports. CDR has successfully assisted state cheese companies to develop many of the specialty cheese products in the past 30 years, but it currently lacks sufficient resources to support a major initiative to developing export cheeses.
Recommendation: Create a Cheese Export program at CDR, modeled after the successful Specialty Cheese program, and provide funding for the additional technical staff. They would support innovation around developing new cheese varieties and other value-added dairy products, optimizing performance/shelf-life, developing new training programs, participating on overseas trade missions, etc. Vote: 26-0.
Topic: Work to conduct detailed consumer preferences and insight studies.
Problem statement: Wisconsin cheese companies lack information on consumer preferences in key overseas export markets. This makes it challenging for companies to know if they can successfully export current product lines, if they need to adjust them, or if they should develop new products for these markets. Conducting detailed consumer insights and preferences studies is expensive and complex if they had to be performed in multiple overseas market places by individual manufacturers.
Recommendation: CDR should work with USDEC/DATCP to identify key export markets and primary target cheese types. The CDR should then conduct detailed consumer preferences and insights studies in Wisconsin by recruiting students or individuals who have recently arrived from these key export markets. The goal is to develop a database of detailed profiles of what the consumers in these regions want, expect and prefer in their cheeses. That information can be provided to any Wisconsin cheese companies that want to export to that region. Vote: 25-1.
ACCESS TO CAPITAL SUB-COMMITTEE
Topic: Beginning farmer program modernization.
Problem statement: The capital required to enter the dairy industry as either a producer or a processor creates a barrier to entry, preventing the continual evolution of the industry. The large capital requirements to enter result in a higher financial risk profile limiting available options to gain start up financing. While programs exist at both the USDA Farm Service Agency and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, each has limitations when it comes to supporting entry.
Recommendation: Have WHEDA and FSA make appropriate changes to their programs eligibility requirements to a) make beginning farmer loan programs available to members of a LLC, LLP or Corporation, if the individual otherwise would meet the beginning farmer definitions, helping the individual to become an owner, through purchase of a portion of the business, rather than hard assets; b) modernize and facilitate a method simplifying shared facility agreements to insure eligibility for beginning farmer loans is not impacted. Also, have WHEDA modernize its loan guarantee programs to include an effective tool to support beginning and start-up dairy manufacturers and processors furthering innovation and market development expanding our world-class specialty cheese and dairy product industry. Vote: 26-0.
Topic: Capital for new and emerging technology.
Problem statement: Clean water and management of nutrients continues to be an area that dairy processors and producers work to improve upon through implementation of new technologies. The challenge is that many times these new and emerging technologies have no or limited track records of performance, resulting in limited collateral value, which in turn impacts the availability of capital/financing available to fund the implementation. Additionally, the implementation represents an added layer of financial risk for the operation, further impacting availability of financing.
Recommendation: Personnel from Investors Community Bank, BMO Harris Bank and Compeer Financial penned a Nutrient Environmental Technology Program proposal that provides for a loan guarantee program and developer grant program, modified by the access to credit committee to include dairy processors as eligible users. The purpose of the program is to encourage the adoption of new nutrient management and odor mitigation technology by reducing financial risk. (This recommendation included a lengthy amount of detailed information). Vote: 25-1.