The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will present the 11th annual “Dancing With the Eau Claire Stars” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
This event is the largest annual fundraiser for the Eau Claire Children Children’s Theatre and features an evening of food, fun and dancing competition. A number of changes have been made to the event this year, including moving from a Friday to a Thursday night, replacing the plated dinner with upscale hors d’oeuvre buffets and intermission dessert bar. The event will also be moving from Zorn Arena to Pablo Center.
Dance teams this year are the following:
• Team Adkins: Dr. Aron Adkins (Oakleaf Clinic) and Amber Fox, choreographed by Rebecca Burca.
• Team Buchholz: Bruce Buchholz (Eau Claire Fire Department) and Wendy Hollenbeck, choreographed by Tessa Haugle.
• Team Diggins: Julia Diggins (UW-Eau Claire Foundation) and Jeffrey Peterson, choreographed by Stephanie Kling.
• Team Everson: Lindsey Everson (Leinie Lodge) and Adam Krajnikconde, choreographed by Jen Johnson.
• Team Haas: Kate Haas (The Plus/Rev/Metro) and Adam Accola, choreographed by Karin Jarvise.
• Team Hoyt: Shannon Hoyt (WQOW-TV 18) and Dustin Haugle, choreographed by Dave Goggin.
• Team Pickett: Jon Pickett (YMCA Tennis Center) and Chelsea Emory, choreographed by Miki Hegg.
• Team Skutley: Tim Skutley (Northstar Middle School) and Kelly Warning, choreographed by Jessica Manthe.
• Team Willems: Kevin Willems (Schleis Flooring) and Rebecca Yakesh, choreographed by Paige Jagler.
• Team Winn: Dr. Erin Winn (Smiles in Motion Pediatric Dentistry) and Mic Nelson, choreographed by Ashley Kinning.
Reserved seating VIP tickets are on sale. Tickets are $100 and include the hors d’oeuvre buffets, souvenir wine glass, first pour, intermission dessert bar and the dancing competition.
“Dancing With the Eau Claire Stars” is sponsored by Markquart Cadillac, Kristo Orthodontics, Smiles in Motion Pediatric Dentistry, WQOW-TV 18, Northwestern Bank, Lasker Jewelers, Keller Williams Tru-Living Real Estate, Leader-Telegram, Schleis Flooring, The Lismore, The Ivory Bar, Morning Light Photography, Johnson Litho Graphics and Chippewa Valley Real Estate.
For tickets or more information, visit ecct.org or call 715-839-8877.