Davey J will release the single "The Last Honest Man" on Sunday at outlets such as Spotify, Apple Music and other online retailers.
The song is from his upcoming album, "2020 Blue."
A short film titled "Last Honest Man" will be broadcast Sunday on his Facebook page: tinyurl.com/ys39yd8e.
The film provides a creative look behind the production of "2020 Blue" along with a profile of recent work by Davey J and his video production collaborator, Chee Vang. The entire album recording of "2020 Blue" will be available for digital download on Sept. 4.
"2020 Blue" is Davey J's first original album since 2015. A follow-up to his 2015 CD, "Chippewa Love," "2020 Blue" is a solo project of 12 original songs, 10 written by Davey J and two by musical collaborators Kari Tauring of Minneapolis (“Fine Fine Line”) and Morgan McCandless of Eau Claire (“Pancreas on a Toothpaste”).
All songs were recorded at Davey J’s Garage, a tiny guitar shop and music studio, now located on Menomonie Street in Eau Claire. Davey J plays all the instruments on the CD, which has a full band sound featuring vocals, bass, drums, electric and acoustic guitar, and piano.
Indie rock is the style of "2020 Blue," even with the musical variety across the recording. There are folk influenced songs (“Love Me or Leave Me Now” and “Karma”), a hip-hop tune (“You Ain’t Down, You Just Rude”), a punk vibe (“Ran Out of Joy” and “Last Honest Man”), and some songs that bring back the feel of Davey J’s music with the Jones Tones (“Blue Blue Pillow” and “Second Hand Johnny”).
For more about the new release and upcoming projects, go to daveyjsgarage.com or the Davey J’s Garage Facebook site.