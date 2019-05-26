The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
University of Jamestown, Jamestown, N.D.
Colfax: Kori Buchanan.
Elk Mound: Marianne Scharlau.
Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tenn.
Eau Claire: Shelby Talford.
St. Norbert College, De Pere
Arcadia: Reegan Haines.
Black River Falls: Justin Arzt.
Boyd: Braxton Thompson.
Chippewa Falls: Hannah Dorn, Jarret Jordan.
Colby: Morgan Sobeck.
Eau Claire: Matthew Hellman, Samuel Hellman.
Elmwood: Joshua Leach.
Greenwood: Elynor Gregorich.
Melrose: Jacey Young.
Neillsville: Samuel Neville.
Rice Lake: Craig Louis, Chase MIckelson, Kyra Vinz.
Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio
Eau Claire: Micaiah Higgins.
Osseo: Joshua Peterson.
University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
Chippewa Falls: Leah Crist.
Benedictine College, Atchison, Kan.
Bloomer: Katherine Mitchell.
Eau Claire: Joseph Lynch.
Osseo: Raphael Imgrund.