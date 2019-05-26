The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:

University of Jamestown, Jamestown, N.D.

Colfax: Kori Buchanan.

Elk Mound: Marianne Scharlau.

Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tenn.

Eau Claire: Shelby Talford.

St. Norbert College, De Pere

Arcadia: Reegan Haines.

Black River Falls: Justin Arzt.

Boyd: Braxton Thompson.

Chippewa Falls: Hannah Dorn, Jarret Jordan.

Colby: Morgan Sobeck.

Eau Claire: Matthew Hellman, Samuel Hellman.

Elmwood: Joshua Leach.

Greenwood: Elynor Gregorich.

Melrose: Jacey Young.

Neillsville: Samuel Neville.

Rice Lake: Craig Louis, Chase MIckelson, Kyra Vinz.

Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio

Eau Claire: Micaiah Higgins.

Osseo: Joshua Peterson.

University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.

Chippewa Falls: Leah Crist.

Benedictine College, Atchison, Kan.

Bloomer: Katherine Mitchell.

Eau Claire: Joseph Lynch.

Osseo: Raphael Imgrund.

