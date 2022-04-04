The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
New Richmond: Austin Bau, Haley Beukema, Madisen Beuthling, McKenzie Breault, Aine Connolly, Thomas Dorenbush, Anna Hop, Kacie Malone, Kialie Malone, Nadia Nelson, Ashley Patten, Katelyn Renn, Herbert Struss, Aria Tarras.
Plum City: Hannah Milliren.
Prescott: Walker Lenz.
Rice Lake: Emma Muminovic, Bree Rubenzer.
River Falls: Benjamin Bruce, Britta Carlson, Joshua Linton, Magna Ressler, Aaron Schmidt, Daphnie Wiatr, Margaret Wilkening.
Roberts: Hank Berger, Halle Powers.
Sheldon: Julia Oelkers.
Somerset: Cory Bisson, Ryan Sauers, Mikkel Ward.
Stockholm: Peyton Catron.
Taylor: Camryn Subra.
Trempealeau: Lindsey Bartels.
Turtle Lake: Justin Kennedy.
Wheeler: Mark Timper.
Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minn.
Altoona: Jon Fogarty.
Ellsworth: Matthew Stacey.
Hudson: Shane Benshoof.
Independence: Isabelle Simerson.
Roberts: Alana Feser.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Chippewa Falls: Leo Burmeister.
Colfax: Tanner Nierenhausen.
Durand: William Berger.
Eau Claire: Lu Shi Peng Xiong, Tyler Brantner, Olivia Gray, Cody Steinmetz, Calder Bica Harrison.
Ellsworth: Maxwell Siewert.
Greenwood: Jonah Hinker.
New Richmond: Darrian Garrett.
Rice Lake: Andrew Crisler, Laurel Wagner.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
