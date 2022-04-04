The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

New Richmond: Austin Bau, Haley Beukema, Madisen Beuthling, McKenzie Breault, Aine Connolly, Thomas Dorenbush, Anna Hop, Kacie Malone, Kialie Malone, Nadia Nelson, Ashley Patten, Katelyn Renn, Herbert Struss, Aria Tarras.

Plum City: Hannah Milliren.

Prescott: Walker Lenz.

Rice Lake: Emma Muminovic, Bree Rubenzer.

River Falls: Benjamin Bruce, Britta Carlson, Joshua Linton, Magna Ressler, Aaron Schmidt, Daphnie Wiatr, Margaret Wilkening.

Roberts: Hank Berger, Halle Powers.

Sheldon: Julia Oelkers.

Somerset: Cory Bisson, Ryan Sauers, Mikkel Ward.

Stockholm: Peyton Catron.

Taylor: Camryn Subra.

Trempealeau: Lindsey Bartels.

Turtle Lake: Justin Kennedy.

Wheeler: Mark Timper.

Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minn.

Altoona: Jon Fogarty.

Ellsworth: Matthew Stacey.

Hudson: Shane Benshoof.

Independence: Isabelle Simerson.

Roberts: Alana Feser.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Chippewa Falls: Leo Burmeister.

Colfax: Tanner Nierenhausen.

Durand: William Berger.

Eau Claire: Lu Shi Peng Xiong, Tyler Brantner, Olivia Gray, Cody Steinmetz, Calder Bica Harrison.

Ellsworth: Maxwell Siewert.

Greenwood: Jonah Hinker.

New Richmond: Darrian Garrett.

Rice Lake: Andrew Crisler, Laurel Wagner.

