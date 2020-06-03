ANDERSON, Timothy J., 56, died May 16 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at East Thorp Cemetery.
Celebration of life will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Northside Community Park, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
ASCHEBROCK, Paul H., 99, of Colby died Tuesday at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DANIELEWICZ, Norman E., 79, of Thorp died March 14 at Turner Integrity Care, Thorp.
Graveside service will be at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Celebration of life will be from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Yellowstone Park, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
DELONG, Kenneth D., 82, of Elmwood died Thursday at home.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Maiden Rock Cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
FALKNER, Darlene, died May 9.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home West Chapel, Eau Claire.
Private family Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Entombment will be at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
GARDNER, John R., 79, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Private family graveside service and military rites will be at Meadow Creek Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MARSH, Randolph W., 67, of Taylor died Saturday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
TERRY, Steve P., 63, of Menomonie died Tuesday at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
VICKERS, John H., 64, of Boyd died May 19 at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is handling arrangements.
WARNECKE, Robert J. Jr., 46, of Dallas died Jan. 13 in Chetek.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Ridgeland Community Center, with a memorial service at 2 p.m.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
WEBER, Marcellus L., 93, of Mondovi died April 3 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Memorial gathering will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Private family burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.
WILLERT, Ella V., 90, of Menomonie died Tuesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.