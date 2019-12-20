BAUER, Kenneth C., 62, of River Falls, formerly of Prairie du Chien and Elmwood, died Tuesday at Comforts of Home in River Falls.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Burisl will be in the Sacred Heather Catholic Cemetery, in Elmwood.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
BOHL, Francis F., 82, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with 4 p.m. rosary and 5 p.m. Christian vigil, Sunday and from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls.
Entombment with military rites will be at Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.
HARRIS, Joan R., 81 of Eau Claire died Dec. 13 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
SHAW, James R. “Jim,” 85, of Pepin died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Nelson Community Center.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.