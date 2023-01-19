I don’t play the lottery and don’t frequent casinos, but if I were a betting man, I’d lay odds that sometime in the next few years I will be involved in a deer-vehicle collision.

Regular readers of this column will recall that I prefer hunting deer in the woods, but unfortunately, I’ve harvested a few on the road. My tally in more than 43 years of driving was four deer fatalities, a few hard hits, some bumps and quite a few close calls. That’s what you expect If you drive enough in Wisconsin, where State Farm Insurance says drivers have a 1 in 57 chance of hitting a deer. Since I’ve driven more than a million miles by my estimate, my odds go up.

