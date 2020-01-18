Following is a list of clergy who served in west-central Wisconsin parishes and were involved in substantiated child sexual abuse in the Diocese of La Crosse. Listed is name, date of ordination, pastoral assignment in west-central Wisconsin, one or multiple allegations, current status.
• Bruce Ball, ordained 1978; Immaculate Conception, Regis High School, Eau Claire; multiple substantiated allegations; deceased.
• Eugene Comiskey, ordained 1945: St. Joseph, Boyd, Holy Ghost, Chippewa Falls; multiple substantiated allegations; deceased.
• Thomas Dempsey, ordained 1955; St. Paul, Bloomer, Northern Colony and Training School, Chippewa Falls, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire; multiple substantiated allegations; deceased.
• James Ennis, ordained 1950; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Eau Claire, St. Ansgar, Blair; multiple substantiated allegations; deceased.
• James Finucan, ordained 1947; St. James the Greater, Eau Claire; one substantiated allegation; deceased.
• John Thomas Finucan, ordained 1955; Immaculate Conception, Fountain City; one substantiated allegation; deceased.
• Tom Garthwaite, ordained 1955; St. Anthony de Padua, Augusta, St. John the Apostle, Fall Creek, Sacred Heart, Jim Falls; multiple substantiated allegations; removed from ministry 2004.
• Richard Hermann, ordained 1944; St. Charles Borromeo, McDonell High School, Chippewa Falls, Our Lady of Sorrows, Ladysmith; multiple substantiated allegations; deceased.
• William Hertzenberg, ordained 1956; Notre Dame, Chippewa Falls, St. Mary’s Assumption, Durand, SS. Peter & Paul, Independence; multiple substantiated allegations; deceased.
• Thomas Langer, ordained 1956; St. Paul, Bloomer, St. Jude, New Auburn, St. Joseph, Rock Falls, Regis High School, Eau Claire; one substantiated allegation; deceased.
• James E. Mason, ordained 1967; McDonell High School, Chippewa Falls, Immaculate Conception, Regis High School, Newman Center, Eau Claire; multiple substantiated allegations, laicized (dismissed).
• Albert Sonnberger, ordained 1956; Notre Dame, St. Charles Borromeo, Chippewa Falls, St. Peter, Tilden; one substantiated allegation; inactive ministry.
• James Stauber, ordained 1959; Holy Guardian Angels, Brackett, St. Patrick Jr. High School, Regis High School, Eau Claire; multiple substantiated allegations; deceased.
• Patrick Umberger, ordained 1980; St. Ansgar, Blair, St. John the Apostle, Whitehall; multiple substantiated allegations; deceased.
• Raymond Wagner, ordained 1952; St. Joseph, Black River Falls, St. Patrick, Eau Claire, St. Joseph, Rock Falls; multiple substantiated allegations, deceased.
Following are non-La Crosse Diocese clergy who spent time in the diocese and whose name appears on an abuse list in another diocese or religious order.
• Dennis Bouche, SS. Peter & Paul, Independence; one substantiated allegation in Diocese of Green Bay; deceased.
• Daniel Budzynski, Newman Parish, Eau Claire; multiple substantiated allegations in Archdiocese of Milwaukee; laicized (dismissed).
• Orville Munie, St. Joseph, Arkansaw; unspecified substantiated allegations in Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate; deceased.
• Joseph Smetana, St. Henry, Eau Galle; Unspecified substantiated allegations in Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph; permanently removed from ministry.
• Francis Zimmerer, St. Kilian, Blenker, St. Joseph Hospital, Chippewa Falls; unspecified substantiated allegations; deceased.