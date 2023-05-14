Italy Tennis Open

Novak Djocovic returns the ball to Grigor Dimitrov at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

 Andrew Medichini

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s clay-court game is still a work in progress.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had to overcome a mid-match lapse before beating Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 on Sunday to reach the fourth round of the Italian Open.

