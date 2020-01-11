"Cracked Up," a mental health documentary featuring actor-comedian Darrell Hammond, will be shown Thursday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The film will screen at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a Q & A with director Michelle Esrick, who will be at the showing. The event is presented by PESI and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
The award-winning "Cracked Up" tells the personal story of Hammond. The former "Saturday Night Live" performer, renowned for his impressions of Bill Clinton and Sean Connery, among others, was part of the "SNL" cast for 14 seasons. Although Hammond performed brilliantly on live TV, behind the scenes he suffered from debilitating flashbacks, self-injury and addictions, symptoms which were misdiagnosed by over 40 doctors as mental illnesses. Not until a suicide attempt brought Hammond together with Dr. Nabil Kotbi was he properly diagnosed and treated, unleashing the memories his brain had locked away for over 50 years.
In the film, Esrick weaves together comedy and tragedy, revealing the biological effects of childhood trauma in a new light.
Admission is free, but tickets are required and can be obtained at pablocenter.org or by calling 715-832-ARTS (2787).
For more information on the film, including the trailer and Esrick's TED talk, visit crackedupmovie.com.