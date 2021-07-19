Sorry, an error occurred.
MENOMONIE -- The documentary "Kiss the Ground" will be shown for free from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rassbach Heritage Museum, 1820 John Russell Road.
The 45-minute film is about promoting soil health and will be followed by a panel discussion about what is being done to promote soil health in west-central Wisconsin
The event is being presented by the Healthy Environment Action Team (HEAT).
Panelists will be:
• Tom Quinn, the Chair of Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee.
• Caleb and Lauren Langworthy, farmers and local producers.
• Tara Daun, Farmers Union Watershed coordinator.
For more information go to healthdunnright.org.
