MENOMONIE -- The documentary "Kiss the Ground" will be shown for free from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rassbach Heritage Museum, 1820 John Russell Road.

The 45-minute film is about promoting soil health and will be followed by a panel discussion about what is being done to promote soil health in west-central Wisconsin

The event is being presented by the Healthy Environment Action Team (HEAT). 

Panelists will be:

• Tom Quinn, the Chair of Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee.

• Caleb and Lauren Langworthy, farmers and local producers.

• Tara Daun, Farmers Union Watershed coordinator.

For more information go to healthdunnright.org.

