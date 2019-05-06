MENOMONIE — The building that’s home to the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Menomonie Inc. is on the market.
Chamber Main Street owns the 324 E. Main St. building but is looking to sell, said Downtown Menomonie executive director Dustyn Dubuque.
However, Downtown Menomonie and the Chamber of Commerce may not be moving, Dubuque said.
“Moving isn’t necessarily exactly what’s going to happen. The building’s just up for sale,” Dubuque said. “Both entities worked together to understand it’s an old property, and with that comes responsibilities. Maybe it’s not advantageous for our organizations to own property ... maybe that takes away from what we do on a daily basis.”
The two-story building was built in 1924 and also functions as the Menomonie Visitor Center, Dubuque said. The first floor is 3,770 square feet, and the second floor has nine rental apartments. The building has a full basement and four parking spots.
CMS accepted written offers through April 26, according to a Downtown Menomonie newsletter. Dubuque declined to comment Friday on whether CMS had received or accepted any offers.
The Chamber of Commerce bought, restored and remodeled the property in 2002, according to Dunn County News records.
The building was previously home to Business Plus and Goodrich Furniture Store.
Downtown Menomonie — then called Main Street Menomonie — also moved into the Main Street building alongside the chamber, according to News records.
The chamber was previously based at 700 Wolske Bay Rd.
Downtown Menomonie and the chamber are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Downtown Menomonie can be reached at 715-235-2666.