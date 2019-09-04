The third annual Drag Queens & Desserts will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Hosted by Allota Shots, the event will feature performances by Sapphire De Larue, Benny Nyland, Khloe Wold, Monica Bluebyll, Sheyonce De Larue, Siren, Ionia Junque, Amber Hudson, Taylor Ashton and Codelia Corndog Summers!
Tickets are $20 per person, $160 per table of eight. Tickets include two complimentary bottles of wine per table and complimentary dessert bar, and a cash bar is available at the event, which is for people 21 and older.
For more information go to ecct.org or call 715-839-8877.