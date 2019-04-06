By Leader-Telegram staff
The Dunn County Barbershoppers are presenting their 50th annual harmony show, “Malt Shoppe Mania,” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Colfax High School’s Martin Anderson Gymnasium.
The show theme is about a 1950s class reunion at the Old Malt Shop. The Northern Lights Chorus singers will be dressed in their throwback clothes they might have worn in high school.
The show is produced by the Northern Light Chorus from the Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.
Featured guests are:
• Storm Front. The group has been named Barbershop Harmony Society International Quartet Gold Medal Champions and has earned other honors from the society’s international competition.
• St Croix Crossing. The quartet was named 2018 International Senior Quartet Gold Medal Champions and was inducted into the Land O’ Lakes District Hall of Fame, among other honors.
Other entertainment will be the Northern Lights Chorus plus local quartets: Heartstrings, Colfax Crossing and the Red Cedar Rousers along with Con Brio Quartet from Sweet Adelines.
There will be an afterglow at the Whitetail Golf Club in Colfax for anyone who would like to attend.
Advance tickets are available at Colfax Pharmacy; Ed’s Pharmacy Bloomer; Menomonie Speedway/SuperAmerica stations; Security Bank of New Auburn, Sand Creek & Ridgeland/Dallas; Heike Pharmacy Durand; Waumandee State Bank & Alliance Bank Mondovi.