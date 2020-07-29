The Dunn County Barbershoppers Northern Lights Chorus have rescheduled their 51st annual harmony show, “Let’s Get Away!” to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Colfax High School.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of fans, it was necessary to postpone the 2020 annual harmony show.
Entertainment at the April 10 show will include the Northern Lights Chorus, guest quartets, local quartets and more. The full entertainment lineup will be announced later in local newspapers, at dcbarbershop.org and on the group's Facebook page.
For more information call 715-279-2079.