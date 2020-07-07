The longtime director of the Durand's library, Patricia Blount, was sentenced Tuesday to jail time and restitution after being charged last year with theft from a business of funds between $10,000 and $100,000.
“In early October of 2019, city staff discovered questionable activity pertaining to accounts of the Durand Community Public Library,” read a statement in December from the city. “Based on this concern, city administration and the library board conducted an immediate review of financial records and subsequently placed the library director, Patti Blount, on administrative leave.”
Pepin County Judge Thomas Clark gave Blount four months in jail, with Huber privileges given certain conditions. She also was ordered to pay $29,000 in restitution and write an apology to the library board.