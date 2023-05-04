Suns Nuggets Basketball

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, front, and forward Kevin Durant check the clock during a time out late in the second half of Game 2 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets Monday, May 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant has done just about everything an NBA player can do: He has won two championships, was named league MVP once, made 13 All-Star games and now has a lifetime contract with Nike, joining LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

So it's not surprising that the 34-year-old knows what it takes to overcome a 2-0 playoff deficit.

