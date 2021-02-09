CHIPPEWA FALLS — When the pandemic began last spring, Steve Maddox was feeling confined to his home, and was looking to stay busy. He turned to eBay to pass some time and, suddenly, he had built up a nice collection of model cars.
"I started last April, just looking for something to do," Maddox said. "Obviously, I wasn't going anywhere." And I've always liked cars. I'm up to 84. I just started out buying cars I've always liked."
Maddox, 76, of the town of Lafayette, said his hobby began because he wanted to freshen up his home office. But his collection quickly grew.
"I built a number of sets of shelving," Maddox said. "Otherwise, I didn't have a place to display them. I didn't want them to sit, tucked away, where I couldn't see it."
The shelves are now spread out in several rooms in the house. The detailed cars are exact replicas, at 1/24 or 1/18 scale, completely metal collectibles. They are generally about 16 inches long.
"They are just about everywhere but hanging from the ceiling," he said with a laugh. "(My wife) Karen has been very understanding and supportive. She's said once or twice, 'aren't you just about out of space?' And I go and build more shelves."
Maddox said the pandemic was definitely a factor in launching his collection. Not only did he have time on his hands as he's felt confined to home, but he also opted to use the pandemic relief money toward purchasing his cars. (His wife donated her pandemic relief check to a local food bank, he added.)
"The cheapest are in the $30 range, and the most expensive are in the $150 range," he said. "They'd have to be very rare and very special."
Maddox is looking forward to when the pandemic is over so he can have his friends visit, and he can show off his collection. Those who have seen it are impressed.
"It's a pretty fair amount of envy from car buffs," he said. "I look at it like they are works of art. You knew a Chevy from a Ford. Most of the stuff I have are from the 50s, 60s and 70s. There is a fascinating bit of history there."
Maddox, a Chicago native, worked in Houston for a number of years, before moving to the town of Lafayette in 1979. His wife, Karen, is from the area, and they opted to move here when she was offered a job.