Above: Participants in the Over the Edge event Saturday showed no fear of heights as they helped Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin. The effort involved rappelling down Banbury Place Building 17. As of Sunday afternoon about $23,226 had been raised through the effort, according to the center's website. Dyslexia is a language-based learning disability that affects as many as 1 in 5 people, many of whom are of average or above average intelligence and excel dramatically when given the resources to do so, according to the center. For more information or to help the fundraising effort go to wicdc.org.
Right: Teri Ryan from radio station WIAL (I-94 FM) takes up the challenge to rappel down from Banbury Place Building 17 on Saturday as part of the fundraising effort for Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin.