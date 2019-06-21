Volume 49 Number 14 2 Sections 20 pages

SKYBOXES:

Sports: Eau Claire North's state title highlights another strong year for city baseball/1B

Your Region: Eau Claire Marathon seeks approval for new route featuring downtown/3A

L-T Inside

Man gets jail time for road rage

Motorist followed driver to his house. Page 3A

Connections among people reinforce faith

Pastor sees God's work in daily life. Page 4B

INDEX

Aces Bridge 7B

At Home 9A

Business 10B

Classifieds 6B

Comics 8A

Crossword 6B, 8B

Horoscope: 8B

Obituaries 4A

Opinion 7A

Public notices: 7B

Region 3A

Religion 4B

Sports 1B

Sudoku 8B

Dear Abby 8B

Weather 10B

Wonderword 7B

Tomorrow

Frac sand

mines face

uphill battle

Buckshot cover