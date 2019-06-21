Sunday
Volume 49 Number 15 6 Sections 42 pages
SKYBOXES:
Valley Business: Courses teach crucial business skills to Chippewa Valley artists/1B
Valley Arts: Country Fest organizers take pride in weekend jam-packed with performers/3E
L-T Inside
Carson Park railroad set to grow
Volunteers plan to add an eighth of a mile of new track. Page 3A
Water plant getting upgrade
Eau Claire City Council will vote on $9.9 million contract. Page 3A
INDEX
Business 1B
Classifieds 1D
Comics 1F
Crossword 5E
Community 7A
Dear Abby 5E
Horoscope 4D
Moments 5E
Obituaries 4A
Opinion 1E
Public notices 4D
Region 3A
Sports 1C
Sudoku 2D
Travel 6E
Valley Arts 3F
Weather 10C
Wonderword 4D
Tomorrow
Museum racing
exhibit includes
Menard car
Buckshot cover