Volume 49 Number 170 2 Sections 16 pages
SKYBOXES:
Your Region: Deer kill total falls 27% on opening weekend/3A
Sports: North football almost snapped long losing streak in 2019/1B
L-T Inside
Country headliner Trace Adkins featured act at 2020 Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls. Page 3A
Going home Most people who fled California wildfire allowed to return. Page 6A
INDEX
Aces Bridge 5B
Business 8B
Classifieds 4B
Comics 7B
Crosswords 6B, 5B
Health 8A
Horoscope: 6B
Obituaries 4A
Opinion 7A
Public notices: 5B
Puzzles 6B
Region 3A
Sports 1B
Sudoku 6B
Dear Abby 6B
Weather 8B
Wonderword 5B
Tomorrow
Eau Claire students in Macy's parade
BUCKSHOT COVER