Volume 49 Number 244 2 Sections 16 pages
SKYBOXES:
YOUR REGION: Classes resume but recovery continues in UW-Eau Claire science building hit by fire/3A
SPORTS: Faith in Brewers General Manager David Stearns is being tested this offseason/1B
L-T Inside
GOP unveils ag package
Bills introduced in special session called by Evers. Page 3A
Eau Claire County temp worker jailed
Woman sentenced for theft in a business setting. Page 3A
INDEX
Aces Bridge: 5B
Classifieds 4B
Comics 7B
Crosswords 4B, 6B
Dear Abby 6B
Food 8A
Horoscope 6B
Obituaries 4A
Opinion 7A
Public notices 5B
Puzzles 6B
Region 3A
Sports 1B
Sudoku 6B
Weather 8B
Wonderword 5B
TOMORROW
City, businesses may settle suits
BUCKSHOT COVER