Volume 49 Number 24 2 Sections 16 pages
SKYBOXES:
YOUR REGION: Girls join boys for first time at Chippewa Valley Scout camp/3A
FOOD: Ice cream desserts offer delicious way to beat the summer heat/8A
L-T Inside
Man fires gun through window
Neighbors restrain drunken defendant. Page 3A
Lake Wissota development advancing
Logistics supply firm considering $6 million plant. Page 3A
INDEX
Aces Bridge: 6B
Classifieds 6B
Comics 5B
Crosswords 4B, 7B
Dear Abby 4B
Food 8A
Horoscope 4B
Obituaries 4A
Opinion 7A
Public notices 7B
Puzzles 4B
Region 3A
Sports 1B
Sudoku 4B
Weather 8B
Wonderword 6B
TOMORROW
Haymarket Plaza open at last
BUCKSHOT COVER