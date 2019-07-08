Volume 49 Number 30 2 Sections 16 pages
YOUR REGION: Furniture store set to move into former Gordy's building on Hamilton Avenue/3A
SPORTS: Eau Claire North basketball's Banks, Memorial's Boser discuss recruiting process/1B
Remembering Bernard Willi Former Chippewa Falls mayor was tireless volunteer, key to building municipal pool. Page 3A
Cool meal Versatile salads are perfect for summer dining. Page 8A
Aces Bridge: 6B
Classifieds 6B
Comics 5B
Crosswords 4B, 7B
Dear Abby 4B
Food 8A
Horoscope 4B
Obituaries 4A
Opinion 7A
Public notices 7B
Puzzles 4B
Region 3A
Sports 1B
Sudoku 4B
Weather 8B
Wonderword 6B
Council considers new street designs
