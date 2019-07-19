Volume 49 Number 41 2 Sections 24 pages
SKYBOXES:
SPORTS: Father-son duo closing era at WFCA All-Star/1B
YOUR REGION: Northwoods Wisconsin astronaut recalls inspiring landing/3A
L-T Inside
Secretaries respond to budget critics
Two cabinet secretaries visit Eau Claire Friday, talk local business, budget. Page 3A
Broadband push
Newly-approved county broadband committee to analyze rural internet access. Page 3A
INDEX
Aces Bridge 10B
At Home 12A
Business 12B
Classifieds 8B
Comics 7B
Crosswords 11A, 6B, 9B
Horoscope: 6B
Obituaries 4A
Opinion 6A
Public notices: 9B
Puzzles 6B
Region 3A
Religion 8A
Sports 1B
Sudoku 6B
Dear Abby 6B
Weather 12B
Wonderword 10B
Tomorrow
Chippewa County bridge closing for three weeks
Buckshot cover