Volume 49 Number 19 2 Sections 20 pages

SKYBOXES:

Sports: North's Stange caps decorated career as All-Area baseball player of the year/1B

Your Region: Area legislators react to state budget now in the hands of Gov. Tony Evers/3A

L-T Inside

Turf installation Altoona's sports complex is ahead of schedule. Page 3A

Notes on art and science Jim Phillips finds expertise as chemistry professor helps spur musical creativity. Page 9A

INDEX

Aces Bridge 7B

Business 10B

Classifieds 7B

Comics 6B

Crosswords 5B, 7B

Community 8A

Horoscope: 5B

Obituaries 4A

On The Town 9A

Opinion 6A

Public notices: 8B

Puzzles 5B

Region 3A

Sports 1B

Sudoku 5B

Dear Abby 5B

Weather 10B

Wonderword 8B

Tomorrow

Snapping turtles' tough life starts early

BUCKSHOT COVER