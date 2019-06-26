Volume 49 Number 19 2 Sections 20 pages
SKYBOXES:
Sports: North's Stange caps decorated career as All-Area baseball player of the year/1B
Your Region: Area legislators react to state budget now in the hands of Gov. Tony Evers/3A
L-T Inside
Turf installation Altoona's sports complex is ahead of schedule. Page 3A
Notes on art and science Jim Phillips finds expertise as chemistry professor helps spur musical creativity. Page 9A
INDEX
Aces Bridge 7B
Business 10B
Classifieds 7B
Comics 6B
Crosswords 5B, 7B
Community 8A
Horoscope: 5B
Obituaries 4A
On The Town 9A
Opinion 6A
Public notices: 8B
Puzzles 5B
Region 3A
Sports 1B
Sudoku 5B
Dear Abby 5B
Weather 10B
Wonderword 8B
Tomorrow
Snapping turtles' tough life starts early
BUCKSHOT COVER