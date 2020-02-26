Volume 49 Number 260 2 Sections 20 pages
SKYBOXES:
Sports: Regis' Kostka continuing family tradition of state-bound wrestlers/1B
Your Region: Conviction leads to conflicted memories regarding former Dunn County sheriff/3A
L-T Inside
N.C. suspect remains in custody
Man's case is connected to Altoona superintendent. Page 3A
Decadent Cabaret on its way
41st annual event will have new venue. Page 9A.
INDEX
Aces Bridge 6B
Business 10B
Classifieds 5B
Comics 8B
Crosswords 5B, 8B
Community 7A
Horoscope: 8B
Obituaries 4A
On The Town 9A
Opinion 6A
Public notices: 6B
Puzzles 8B
Region 3A
Sports 1B
Sudoku 8B
Dear Abby 8B
Weather 10B
Wonderword 6B
Tomorrow
Forum speaker tackles topic of racism
BUCKSHOT COVER