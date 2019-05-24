Volume 48 Number 347 2 Sections 20 pages

SKYBOXES:

Sports: Augusta Beavers experiencing historic season on baseball diamond/1B

Your Region: Girl Scout deaths defendant pleads not guilty to all charges/3A

L-T Inside

Woman diverted narcotics Ex-nursing home worker sentenced to probation in Eau Claire County. Page 3A

Agnostic painter Minneapolis man gives Old Testament a colorful, surreal new look. Page 6B

INDEX

Aces Bridge 5B

At Home 6A

Business 10B

Classifieds 4B

Comics 9B

Crosswords 8B, 4B

Horoscope: 8B

Obituaries 4A

Opinion 9A

Public notices: 5B

Puzzles 8B

Region 3A

Religion 6B

Sports 1B

Dear Abby 8B

Weather 10B

Wonderword 4B

Tomorrow

UW- Eau Claire's commencement

Buckshot cover