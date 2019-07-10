Volume 49 Number 32 2 Sections 20 pages

SKYBOXES:

Sports: Streak of collegiate All-American winners has chance to continue this weekend/1B

Your Region: Man accused of false check scheme at Kwik Trips, including Eau Claire location/3A

L-T Inside

Hit men

Arena rock group Hairball to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fair today. Page 9A

A fresh start for students

A UW-Eau Claire group offering help to homeless, ex-foster youth. Page 3A

INDEX

Aces Bridge 6B

Business 10B

Classifieds 6B

Comics 8B

Crosswords 7B, 9B

Community 8A

Horoscope: 7B

Obituaries 4A

On The Town 9A

Opinion 7A

Puzzles 7B

Region 3A

Sports 1B

Sudoku 7B

Dear Abby 7B

Weather 10B

Wonderword 6B

Tomorrow

Slow down and take in some nature

BUCKSHOT COVER