Volume 48 Number 358 2 Sections 20 pages
SKYBOXES:
Sports: Eau Claire North baseball headed to state tournament for fourth straight year/1B
Your Region: Deer numbers down in this year's survey of Eau Claire's urban herd /3A
L-T Inside
Ride to remember Bicycling event to put spotlight on ag safety. Page 3A
Downtown sounds Thursday night concert series at Phoenix Park brings out crowds. Page 9A
INDEX
Aces Bridge 7B
Business 10B
Classifieds 7B
Comics 6B
Crosswords 5B, 8B
Community 8A
Horoscope: 5B
Obituaries 4A
On The Town 9A
Opinion 6A
Public notices: 7B, 8B
Puzzles 5B
Region 3A
Sports 1B
Dear Abby 5B
Weather 10B
Wonderword 7B
Tomorrow
Murphy's Law applies to fishermen too