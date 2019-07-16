Volume 49 Number 39 2 Sections 20 pages

SKYBOXES:

Sports: Steinmetz, set to start college hockey career, relaxes with CRBL/1B

Your Region: Lake Hallie restaurant is being offered for free/3A

L-T Inside

Past Passed Here Event is relocating to Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls. Page 3A

Air time Musical 'Peter Pan' lets actors fly off to explore well-loved fantasy. Page 9A

INDEX

Aces Bridge 9B

Business 10B

Classifieds 7B

Comics 6B

Crosswords 5B, 8B

Community 7A

Horoscope: 5B

Obituaries 4A

On The Town 9A

Opinion 6A

Puzzles 5B

Region 3A

Sports 1B

Sudoku 5B

Dear Abby 5B

Weather 10B

Wonderword 7B

Tomorrow

Chippewa Falls hospital has new leader

BUCKSHOT COVER