Volume 49 Number 39 2 Sections 20 pages
SKYBOXES:
Sports: Steinmetz, set to start college hockey career, relaxes with CRBL/1B
Your Region: Lake Hallie restaurant is being offered for free/3A
L-T Inside
Past Passed Here Event is relocating to Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls. Page 3A
Air time Musical 'Peter Pan' lets actors fly off to explore well-loved fantasy. Page 9A
INDEX
Aces Bridge 9B
Business 10B
Classifieds 7B
Comics 6B
Crosswords 5B, 8B
Community 7A
Horoscope: 5B
Obituaries 4A
On The Town 9A
Opinion 6A
Puzzles 5B
Region 3A
Sports 1B
Sudoku 5B
Dear Abby 5B
Weather 10B
Wonderword 7B
Tomorrow
Chippewa Falls hospital has new leader
BUCKSHOT COVER