Volume 49 Number 118 6 Sections 42 pages

SKYBOXES:

Your Region: More than 1,000 pairs of jeans donated to local schools for students/3A

Valley Arts: Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra to feature international soloists/3E

L-T Inside

Jazz leader honored

UW-Eau Claire's Baca to receive Distinguished Service Award. Page 3A

Supplements in Stanley

Veterinarian shifts to animal nutrition business. Page C1

INDEX

Business 1C

Classifieds 1D

Crossword 5E

Community 7A

Dear Abby 5E

Horoscope 4D

Moments 5E

Obituaries 4A

Opinion 1E

Public notices 4D

Region 3A

Sports 1B

Sudoku 4D

Travel 6E

Valley Arts 3E

Weather 12B

Wonderword 3D

Tomorrow

New L-T feature answers your questions

Buckshot cover