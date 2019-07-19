Volume 49 Number 42 6 Sections 42 pages

SKYBOXES:

Your Region: Chippewa County bridge on north side of Lake Wissota to close for repairs/3A

Valley Arts: OneFest headliners Newsboys energize audiences as they share their faith/3E

L-T Inside

Boundary changes

EC school board to discuss elementary school proposal at Monday meeting. Page 3A

Housing crunch

Eau Claire aiming to address affordable housing sooner than initially expected. Page 3A

INDEX

Business 1B

Classifieds 1D

Crossword 5E

Dear Abby 5E

Horoscope 4D

Moments 5E

Obituaries 4A

Opinion 1E

Public notices 4D

Region 3A

Sports 1C

Sudoku 3D

Travel 6E

Valley Arts 3E

Weather 10C

Wonderword 1D

Tomorrow

Eau Claire choir returns from Paris

Buckshot cover