Volume 49 Number 286 2 Sections 16 pages

SKYBOXES:

YOUR REGION: 53-year-old man dies in Dunn County fire; 5 others still hospitalized/3A

SPORTS: Memorial's late-season run allowed Old Abes to end on high note/1B

L-T Inside

Suspects in shootings still at large

Homicide victim identified as 29-year-old man. Page 3A

Evers ponders mail-in votes only for April 7

Voting rights group demands postponing spring elections. Page 5A

INDEX

Aces Bridge: 5B

Classifieds 4B

Comics 7B

Crosswords 4B, 6B

Dear Abby 6B

Food 8A

Horoscope 6B

Obituaries 4A

Opinion 7A

Public notices 5B

Puzzles 6B

Region 3A

Sports 1B

Sudoku 6B

Weather 8B

Wonderword 4B

TOMORROW

Approval sought for Eaux Claires Fest in city

BUCKSHOT COVER