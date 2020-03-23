Volume 49 Number 286 2 Sections 16 pages
SKYBOXES:
YOUR REGION: 53-year-old man dies in Dunn County fire; 5 others still hospitalized/3A
SPORTS: Memorial's late-season run allowed Old Abes to end on high note/1B
L-T Inside
Suspects in shootings still at large
Homicide victim identified as 29-year-old man. Page 3A
Evers ponders mail-in votes only for April 7
Voting rights group demands postponing spring elections. Page 5A
INDEX
Aces Bridge: 5B
Classifieds 4B
Comics 7B
Crosswords 4B, 6B
Dear Abby 6B
Food 8A
Horoscope 6B
Obituaries 4A
Opinion 7A
Public notices 5B
Puzzles 6B
Region 3A
Sports 1B
Sudoku 6B
Weather 8B
Wonderword 4B
TOMORROW
Approval sought for Eaux Claires Fest in city
BUCKSHOT COVER