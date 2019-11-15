Volume 49 Number 160 6 Sections 46 pages
SKYBOXES:
Your Region: Eau Claire school board plans first discussion of potential 2021 referendum/3A
Valley Arts: TU Dance-Bon Iver collaboration coming to Pablo Center at the Confluence/3E
L-T Inside
Plan Commission to consider housing plans
More than 200 units proposed for Eau Claire. Page 3A
Censorship effort called unconstitutional
Editorial: Threat to journalists is a reckless attempt to control the message. Page 1E
INDEX
Business 1C
Classifieds 1D
Crossword 5E
Community 7A
Dear Abby 5E
Horoscope 3D
Moments 5E
Obituaries 4A
Opinion 1E
Public notices 4D
Region 3A
Sports 1B
Sudoku 3D
Travel 6E
Valley Arts 3E
Weather 12B
Wonderword 3D
Tomorrow
Doctor helps improve health care in Congo
Buckshot cover